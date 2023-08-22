Telford to host big city boxing in The Box Off

Elite boxing will return to Telford

‘The Box Off’ will see teams from Manchester, Leeds, London, and Birmingham go head-to-head, with the sides will be led by Hatton, Johnny Nelson, Tom Skinner, and Jaykae respectively.

The teams will be matched in two semi-finals, deciding which individual fighters will go through to the final.

The format will see fighters from London and Birmingham face off in one half of the draw, with fighters from Leeds taking on Manchester in the other.

Fighters will clash over four rounds in the semi-finals in Telford, with the winners of each progressing to box off in the final to see who will be crowned Box Off champions.

Finalists will also earn four points for their team, with the winners in the final stage also gaining a further six points.

The team with the highest points total amassed over the two stages will be crowned Box Off team champions.

There will also be a hometown fighter on the card, as Telford’s Tanya Ledger makes her professional debut.

Ledger boasts an impressive amateur career, winning the England Boxing Women’s Winter Box Cup in 2022.

Captain of Birmingham’s ‘The Tribe’, and rap-star Jaykae, will perform on the night.