Rubie-Louise is a hit

Rubie-Louise Mason

The 15-year-old from Wellington Boxing Academy competed in the weekend long competition held in Digbeth, Birmingham on the 24th and 25th June.

With only 16 months experience in the sport and two previous bouts, it was a new experience for Mason-white who became Midland champion by a unanimous decision.

Mother Sarah Mason is extremely proud of her achievement saying: “I’m very proud. She’s only been boxing for just over a year.

“She was over the moon and really happy. It’s going to push her onto bigger and better things so there’s lots more to come.

“We’re so supportive, we support her all the way, all her family and friends.”

The Idsall school student made her way to the final with a second-round win on the Saturday, winning via TKO. And, although she had to battle the elements fighting in extreme heat, the 15-year-old performed well on the big stage in front of a big crowd.

The fighter competes in the 50kg weight division and aspires to become a professional boxer one day, as her Mum explained how she got into the sport from her kickboxing.

“She just gave it a go and thought I’m quite good and got a bit of talent in this, and wanted to pursue it,” said Mason-white’s Mum.

“She wants to be a part of the England squad and travel all around the world, and when she’s older she wants to be professional.”

Mason-white is hoping to compete at national and English schools championships in the near future as she’s working hard and training in the off-season.