Liam Davies ready for world stage after hometown romp

Liam Davies celebrates victory after defeating Jason Cunningham

The 27-year-old from Donnington made it 14 wins from 14 fights in his professional career by destroying Doncaster’s Jason Cunningham – and wants to be Telford’s first world champion since Richie Woodhall in 1998.

Super-bantamweight Davies suggested an October world showdown as he retained his British and European belts. He also holds the the WBC International and WBO International straps.

“I’m 27 and into my prime, all I want to do is fight, I don’t really care who’s next!” Davies said. “I just want it to be soon. And there are talks about October.

“I can’t be Telford’s first world champion, but I can be Errol Johnson’s first BCB (Black Country Boxing) world champion.”

Davies’ clash with the Yorkshireman at Telford International Centre lasted just two minutes and 46 seconds after a stoppage from referee Victor Loughlin. Davies caught and hurt the 33-year-old in the early stages.