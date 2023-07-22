Walsall Wood boxers cross border to secure medal haul

Members of Walsall Wood Boxing Club who travelled to Scotland

Seven junior boxers represented the club in the three-day event in Stirling that took place between July 7 and July 9, collecting three gold and two silver medals.

Ashleigh Mae Newton, Hayden Cooper, and Theo Newton all claimed golds in the finals, whilst Kuba Wojick and Mason Cooper finished runners-up and came away with silver.

Elsewhere, Callum Gray was defeated in the quarter-finals, and Alfie White came up short against an older, more experienced, and heavier opponent.

The finals all took place on Sunday July 9, with Ashleigh Mae Newton securing the club’s first gold with a points victory against an undefeated opponent. Hayden Cooper achieved a split decision victory to claim gold, and Theo Newton secured a unanimous decision to make it three winners for Walsall Wood. Previously Newton had secured an underdog victory in the semi-finals against a two-time Scottish champion.

Losing finalist Kuba Wojick, 15, was closely defeated by Scotland’s European representative for the 58kg weight class, a fighter with 25 more fights than him.

Mason Cooper also missed out on gold after two standing counts in round three, despite leading the fight in the early stages on the cards.