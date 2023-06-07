Delicious Orie targeting Olympic selection

England's Delicious Orie

The Birmingham 2022 super heavyweight gold medallist is one of 13 boxers chosen to compete for GB in Krakow, with the competition due to get underway on June 21.

Orie warmed up for the Games in perfect fashion by winning gold at last month’s Felix Stamm tournament and is in confident mood.

He said: “It has been good to get bouts under my belt because these are the kind of guys I’ll be boxing at the Games.

“They are the best in the sport so it’s good for me to get as many rounds as possible with them and improve how I approach them each time.

“This is the first step to achieving everything I’ve been dreaming of since I began boxing. I have been lucky enough to learn from the previous Olympians at GB Boxing, both from being around them in the gym and also having the chance to go out to Tokyo as a sparring partner for Frazer Clarke.

“It’s set-up really well for me to take the opportunity that’s in front of me.”

Orie put in a dominant performance to beat Ukraine’s Oleksandr Hrytsiva on a unanimous points decision in the final of the Felix Stamm event.

The 26-year-old had earlier got the better of Trinidad and Tobago’s Nigel Paul at the semi-final stage, in what was also a rematch of a bout from last year’s Commonwealth Games.

He is one of three Birmingham 2022 medallists in the GB squad for Krakow. Boxers who reach the final of their event will secure a place in Paris.

GB Boxing’s Performance Director, Rob McCracken said: “The Paris Olympic cycle is shorter than the usual four years and means this qualifying event has come around very early, so this will be a test for the boxers.

"The European Games is always a top-quality competition and I expect this one to be especially challenging. It will be competitive in every weight class and our boxers will need to be at their best to secure qualification as they are competing for a relatively small number of Olympic places.

“Changes to the weight categories for Paris 2024 mean the men’s selection was particularly competitive and has resulted in a lot of talented boxers in the GB Boxing squad missing out on this occasion, which is disappointing because many of them have the ability to go to the Olympic Games and do well.