Roddy Doran expects a big-hitting night at Buttermarket

Doran filled the venue during his pro career – and hopes a sell-out crowd will get behind his stable of fighters when he promotes there on Saturday, June 24.

The show features a four-man heavyweight ‘Prizefighter’ tournament with Benny Howes hoping his home crowd can cheer him to the trophy.

Doran trains Howe at his gym in Wem and says he has to be at his best if he wants to be the last man standing.

The line-up also features Rob Burton (Blackpool), Isaac Gibbs (Tipton) and Martin Williams.

Doran reckons Williams, a fighter with an 18-4 record from Porthmadog, enters the tournament as the favourite.

“Benny has the amateur pedigree,” he said, “but time is running out for him.

“This is a big night for him. I want him to win something before he retires and he’s got a tournament like this in his home town.

“On paper, Williams has to be the favourite. He can punch.”

Howes is also rusty, having been out of action since he drew with Rich Galea in a ferocious fight for the Midlands title in November 2019.

Doran hopes the occasion will bring the best out of his fighter and has also announced a rematch for the show.

Lewis Smith will defend his Area welterweight title against Owen Thomas, from Llandrindod Wells.

Smith edged out the former Welsh amateur champion on points in March.