Telford's Zara Hussain becomes national boxing champion seven months after taking up sport

Zara Hussain

The 13-year-old from Telford only laced up her gloves for the first time in October, but has been crowned a national champion at a tournament in Guildford.

Representing the Midlands county, the Thomas Telford School pupil beat Stratford-upon-Avon's Nancy Richmond by unanimous decision in the final of the female class B under-64kg category, and is now the number one fighter for her age and weight group in England.

"I have trained hard for the championships and I’ve been out sparring to different gyms to make sure I was ready," Zara said.

"I’m so happy with the result as now this has opened up many doors for me. I have now qualified to represent England in the GB three nations tournament that will be held in Wales in June and I have now been put onto the England Boxing talent programme so I’m looking forward to see what the future holds!"

For her victory, Zara – and all of her fellow champions – were awarded a pair of golden gloves.

Her mother Laura Lewis added: "I am very proud of Zara's performance. She boxed to instruction and she only started boxing in October, so to become an England Boxing Champion so soon is a massive achievement!"

Among the regions taking part in the competition, the Midlands came joint second with Tyne, Tees and Wear with 10 crowns, below London with 18.

Yorkshire claimed nine victories, Home Counties seven, Western Counties and Southern Counties six each, Eastern Counties four, Merseyside and Cheshire and the North West three each and East Midlands two.

“It was fantastic to see the smiling faces of the boxers who finished the weekend as champions, and I’d like to send them all heartfelt congratulations on their respective achievements,” England Boxing’s chief executive Jerome Pels said.