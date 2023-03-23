Macauley Owen’s fit and ready to land a home boxing win

Macauley Owen

The Telford fighter is once again fighting in his home town as Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions puts on another card at the Telford International Centre on Saturday.

Owen (5-0) will face Christian Lopez Flores (14-22-2) in a six-round scrap and the 25-year-old believes his new approach to his fight camp will put him in the best physical condition.

He said: “This camp has been a very good learning lesson for me. In previous camps I’ve given it 120 per cent all the way through, when we really should be de-loading and dropping off the gas.

“I’ve always pushed all the way and over-trained. In previous camps I’ve got to that point where the last couple weeks I’ve had to drop off doing most things because of the fatigue in my body and not recovering.

“This time we’ve dropped off a lot earlier and then had a new four-week phase of training. We made the most of it and recovered well. It’s been great for my performance in running and sparring – the camp’s been very good.”

This bout will be at lightweight, a decision that has left Owen frustrated after missing out on several fights at the lighter super-featherweight.

He added: “I was hoping to finally box at super-featherweight. Originally it was meant to be, but then I found out my opponent wasn’t coming over to England until May.

“They had to change my opponent and Christian Lopez Flores is a lightweight. He’s boxed at super-featherweight, but he can only make lightweight for this fight.

“It’s frustrating to be honest with you. It’ll be six fights now where I haven’t been able to fight at super-featherweight.”

When asked about Flores, he added: “He’s tough. He’s a dangerous man, and that’s who I need to be in with. I’m making steps forward with each fight and I need to start cleaning these people out.

“I’ve watched some of his fights and he has a different style, so it’s good for me to be facing these people and ticking these boxes. I need to put myself in different positions with different fighters and keep learning.

“It’s brilliant to fight in Telford again and hopefully we can continue to get more local people down to the shows. All I can do is keep building on what I’m doing in the gym, keep pressure on my own career, and it will all pay off eventually.”

Owen also has big plans, as he targets a shot at the Midlands title in May.

Queensberry are expected to return to Telford sometime in May and are hoping to have local favourite Liam Davies on the card – and Owen believes he is ready for his shot at a crown once he takes care of Flores. He said: “It’s not set in stone yet, but we’re pushing for the Midlands title. Whether it’s the May show or the one after, we’re not sure.