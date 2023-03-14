Telford's Ryan Whitehead maintains his undefeated record

‘Rhino’ Ryan Whitehead, right, on the offensive in Wolverhampton on Friday night Picture: Manjit Narotra/BCB

The super middleweight outpointed the experienced Dwain Grant 60-54, winning all six rounds on referee Marc Liason’s scorecard as he moved to 4-0 as a professional.

‘Rhino’ made his debut in February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to proceedings, but now is back in regular action, this his third outing in six months.

The father of three fights coached by EBU European champion Liam Davies’ father and former professional, Tristian Davies.

It was a mature performance from Whitehead, who was patient and boxed well behind his jab and presented Grant with few opportunities to capitalise on.