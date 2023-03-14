Notification Settings

Telford's Ryan Whitehead maintains his undefeated record

BoxingPublished: Comments

Telford boxer Ryan Whitehead won his latest fight in dominant fashion at BCB Promotions’ Strap Season show at The Hangar in Wolverhampton, writes Jack Heather.

‘Rhino’ Ryan Whitehead, right, on the offensive in Wolverhampton on Friday night Picture: Manjit Narotra/BCB
The super middleweight outpointed the experienced Dwain Grant 60-54, winning all six rounds on referee Marc Liason’s scorecard as he moved to 4-0 as a professional.

‘Rhino’ made his debut in February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to proceedings, but now is back in regular action, this his third outing in six months.

The father of three fights coached by EBU European champion Liam Davies’ father and former professional, Tristian Davies.

It was a mature performance from Whitehead, who was patient and boxed well behind his jab and presented Grant with few opportunities to capitalise on.

Persistent work to the body presented the Telford native with the opportunity for a straight right upstairs and the super middleweight took advantage as he momentarily stunned Grant in the third round.

