Hundreds to attend boxing charity fundraiser

Mo Fiaz, head coach at Wellington Boxing Academy, said more than 400 people were set to turn out for the event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Relief.

The event, at AFC Telford United on March 17, will see amateur boxers from around the UK battle it out in the ring. Former super-middleweight world champion Richie Woodhall will deliver an after-dinner speech, with academy graduate Shabaz Masoud bringing the WBA intercontinental belt he won in Sheffield last year.

Kirk Stevens, another product of Wellington Boxing Academy who won the Top Boxer tournament in Solihull on Saturday, will also bring his trophy.

Mr Fiaz said there would be 22 tables of 10 people for the dinner, with another 200 or so standing to watch the fights.

"We know a lot of people who have suffered with cancer, and Macmillan is a great cause," he said.