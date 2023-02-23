Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hundreds to attend boxing charity fundraiser

By Mark AndrewsWellingtonBoxingPublished: Comments

Hundreds of boxing fans are expected to turn out for a charity fundraiser event.

Shabaz Masoud
Shabaz Masoud

Mo Fiaz, head coach at Wellington Boxing Academy, said more than 400 people were set to turn out for the event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Relief.

The event, at AFC Telford United on March 17, will see amateur boxers from around the UK battle it out in the ring. Former super-middleweight world champion Richie Woodhall will deliver an after-dinner speech, with academy graduate Shabaz Masoud bringing the WBA intercontinental belt he won in Sheffield last year.

Kirk Stevens, another product of Wellington Boxing Academy who won the Top Boxer tournament in Solihull on Saturday, will also bring his trophy.

Mr Fiaz said there would be 22 tables of 10 people for the dinner, with another 200 or so standing to watch the fights.

"We know a lot of people who have suffered with cancer, and Macmillan is a great cause," he said.

Tickets priced £40 a head for the dinner, and or £15 each to stand and watch the boxing, are available from Mr Fiaz on 07891 772259.

Boxing
Sport
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News