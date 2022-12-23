Telford's Ryan Whitehead ends the year with success

Telford boxer Ryan Whitehead on his way to victory over Gennadji Kraievski at the Hangar Events Venue in Wolverhampton Pic: Manjit Narotra

That left Whitehead with a perfect 3-0 record after taking a 40-36 points victory over Krajevski.

Meanwhile, Brad Foster returned to winning ways – beating Joshua Ocampo.

The former British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion looked very sharp against his Colombian opponent and will want to be back in the title mix soon.

It was a much-needed blowing off of the cobwebs for the 25-year-old from Lichfield, after back-to-back losses against Jason Cunningham and Ionut Baluta. Ocampo gave a solid account of himself but Foster’s class shone through taking a 60-54 points victory.

Gully Powar looked every bit the hot prospect in just his second professional bout, stopping Stanislav Bilahurov in the fourth round

The 20-year-old from Wolverhampton started the fight strongly, picking apart the Ukrainian, who was looking to slow the action down and take a breather at any opportunity. The fight looked likely to go the distance, but Powar came out in the fourth like a man possessed. Bilahurov started to lose his gum shield on a regular basis, finally being deducted a point however it didn’t deter the proud Punjabi star who landed a flurry of clean shots leaving the referee no choice but to step in and wave it off.