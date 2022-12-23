Telford's Ryan Whitehead ends the year with success

That left Whitehead with a perfect 3-0 record after taking a 40-36 points victory over Krajevski.
Meanwhile, Brad Foster returned to winning ways – beating Joshua Ocampo.
The former British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion looked very sharp against his Colombian opponent and will want to be back in the title mix soon.
It was a much-needed blowing off of the cobwebs for the 25-year-old from Lichfield, after back-to-back losses against Jason Cunningham and Ionut Baluta. Ocampo gave a solid account of himself but Foster’s class shone through taking a 60-54 points victory.
Gully Powar looked every bit the hot prospect in just his second professional bout, stopping Stanislav Bilahurov in the fourth round
The 20-year-old from Wolverhampton started the fight strongly, picking apart the Ukrainian, who was looking to slow the action down and take a breather at any opportunity. The fight looked likely to go the distance, but Powar came out in the fourth like a man possessed. Bilahurov started to lose his gum shield on a regular basis, finally being deducted a point however it didn’t deter the proud Punjabi star who landed a flurry of clean shots leaving the referee no choice but to step in and wave it off.
Birmingham’s Mykey Lee Broughton gained some valuable rounds against one of Britain’s most experienced boxers M J Hall winning 40-36.