Shrewsbury School of Boxing star enjoys National Championships success

Welshpool youngster Lennox McDonald followed up success in the West Midlands finals by progressing to the quarter-finals of a national championships. The Shrewsbury School of Boxing fighter took part in the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs and beat Qasim Khan, a national youth champion and England representative with a record of 26 wins from 33 bouts. Macdonald was unfazed by his opponent's record and boxed with confidence from bell to bell, commanding the pace of the bout and countering Khan again and again to get a unanimous win and progress to the quarter finals.