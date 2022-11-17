Telford's Liam Davies fired up and ready for Euro test

Liam Davies will be gunning for European glory on Saturday when he takes on Ionut Baluta in Telford

Earlier this year the 26-year-old secured the British super-bantamweight title with a win over Marc Leach and at the first opportunity he is stepping up to fight for the European title and the WBC International belt against Ionut Baluta.

Telford fighter Davies, who trains at Donnington Boxing Club, insists he is fighting for his future in this latest headline bout on Saturday evening.

He said: “I’m now having my hardest fights back-to-back. There’s plenty of people that don’t think I can do it, and they thought the same for the last one, but that only motivates me and makes me want to do it even more to prove people wrong.

“I’m mentally strong. I have it all to gain and nothing to lose as I step up again. I’m challenging myself, which you have to do in life, you have to go for it.

“I’m confident it will pay off and people will respect me after this.

“The British title was always what we aimed for. I said from the start that anything else is a bonus.

“This is where you start to get financially stable from the sport and that’s what I’m looking to do. This fight is for my future.

“I get married next year, so I want to set up a good life for me and my soon-to-be wife. If I have kids in the future, that is what is motivating me, to secure something good from boxing after all my hard work and dedication.

“I’ve been involved in boxing for over 15 years and it would be nice to get something out of it. This is where I can set myself up for life.”

The title fight is topping the bill of Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotion’s event at the Telford International Centre, marking Davies’ second consecutive title bout in his home town. Davies, who has an undefeated 12-0 record, is facing a seasoned Romanian fighter in Baluta (15-3) who has pedigree at this level.

“I put myself under pressure because that’s where I bring the best out of myself. I don’t fold, I rise to the occasion,” Davies added:

“I’m the type of fighter that needs the bit between his teeth and this is the motivation I’m using to make sure I’m 100 per cent.

“Pain is temporary but glory is forever. I’m putting in the extra time in the gym and I’m confident.

“Baluta is very good. He’s ranked in the top 10 in the world and beat a former world champion in TJ Doheny. He’s been in there with good fighters and he’s been on a good roll. He’ll be full of confidence himself, but these are the fights I need to push me on.

“They offered me the fight and I took it with both hands. It’s a no brainer for me. I could have picked an easy defence for my British title but I’m here to step up and keep taking all the challenges I can.

“Baluta is my best opponent yet for sure, but when I beat him I hope people remember and respect how good a fighter he is.

“He throws a lot of punches and is very game. He’s never been stopped, so it looks like it’ll be a tough 12-round fight, but I’m prepared for that.

“I believe I’ll hurt him. I hurt Leach but couldn’t catch him, but I think Baluta will be there to be hit and that’ll be his downfall. He’s very open when he throws. I have this feeling I’ll shock myself.”

Returning to fight in his home town, Davies is delighted to have the backing of his local fans, but also has lofty ambitions of making a name for himself across the pond.

Davies said: “I have to give a big thank you to the local businesses getting behind me and the general public in Telford, who are showing me so much support. I really appreciate it.

“It’s massive to be back in Telford again. In years to come I’ll look back on these shows and appreciate them.

“But right now, it’s not enough. I want to fight in America and I want these big fights.

“I’ll win this fight and get into the top 10, eight of which are American. There’s two world champions and I’d love a crack at one of them two, and why not?”