Davies shines bright as Telford show proves a smash hit

At Telford’s Mercure Hotel, the 16-year-old middle drilled Gabriel Nash with a one-two in the second that sent shockwaves through the Redditch boxer’s body.

Nash sank to his haunches in delayed action, like a marionette that had its strings cut. He valiantly attempted to struggle to his feet, but slumped back to the canvas as the full count tolled.

The club’s big men experienced mixed fortunes.

Tall 19-year-old Jacob Lloyd’s bout with Ibrahim Muhammed was warming into a free swinging affair before the Fearless Boxing Academy heavyweight wheeled away, indicating an injury to his left ankle.

Muhammed protested over the first round stoppage, but the anger was unfounded. He’d been given adequate time to recover by the ref.

George Freeman - spurred on by a noisy army of supporters - was picked off by the fast combinations of Wednesbury’s Pacey Timmins on the way to clear points defeat.

Freeman bravely bulled forward only to be caught by Timmins’ classy combinations.

Rangy feather Ryan Lawrence boxed neatly and employed eye-catching uppercuts to see off the challenge of awkward southpaw Harley Hornby (Pound 4 Pound).

Hornby, hands low, had some success with swinging shots, though 17-year-old Lawrence’s long, accurate punches saw him to a unanimous decision.

Jay Sondhi and Burslem’s Tom Tunnicliffe produced one of the bouts of the night. Both blazed back after being caught and swapped leather non-stop in a thrilling last round.

Welter Sondhi, 19, took the points decision.

Lightweight Tom Elliott applied educated pressure to outpoint Aman Nadim (Wednesbury). The 17-year-old sealed victory with a dominant final round that saw his opponent frequently pinned against the ropes.

Tough welter Owen Thornton unravelled in the final session of his bout with Martin Ward (Burslem) - and those two minutes cost him the decision.

It had been nip-and-tuck until Ward opened the throttle, landing clumping, unanswered head shots.

Fifteen-year-old lightweight Iris Loveland and Wednesbury’s Thea Diggitt were rewarded with “fight of the night” trophies after their spirited scrap.

Both let the punches go from first bell to last. In a contest that could’ve gone either way, Loveland took the split decision.

Isaac Nagra, 14, fell to the heavy hands of tall Rob Swalwell (Anderson). Isaac showed grit to rise from a knockdown in the first, but, with blood spilling from his nose, was always up against it.

Two more standing counts in the third and the fight was halted.

Schoolboy Archie Hopton, 12, failed to find an answer to tall Walsall Wood boxer Joseph Quirk’s slide-rule jab and lost on points.

Ieaun Shaughnessy, also 12, shone against Freddie Davis (Pleck). Shaughnessy steadily cranked-up the pressure until the fight had been drained from Davis and the bout stopped in the third.

In a cracking encounter Ashton Sankey, aged 11, showed old fashioned grit to blaze back from a second round standing count and narrowly outpoint George Steele (Warley).