Boxing brothers packing a punch

British Champion Liam Davies and Bradley Thompson

Older brother Davies, 26, is already flying high after recently winning the British super-bantamweight title – and his eyes are now fixed on the European crown.

Thompson is only 20 and has a 4-0 record, but has been tipped to go farin the sport. Both of them hail from Donnington Boxing Club and are proud of their roots.

Davies is signed with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, while Thompson was offered a deal with them but turned them down in the hope of securing a more lucrative contract.

“Boxing has come alive again in Telford,” Davies said.

“We’re starting to get TV shows, Frank Warren, BT Sport, which is good for those up and coming. It’s up to us to keep pushing for the future.

“I want to help everyone in Telford in boxing. I grew up here and have been here all my life, so of course I’ll be proud to be from here.

“I grew up a normal life, which is why I want to push the message that with hard work and dedication anyone from Telford can do it.”