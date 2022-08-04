Boxer Macauley Owen’s determined to inspire the next generation

Macauley Owen

The 25-year-old has a distinguished amateur career and is currently 3-0 in his professional career, after signing with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

As one part of the impressive list of fighters coming out of Telford, Owen is keen to help local children find the discipline and respect that boxing offers.

“Richie Woodhall is the big name from Telford, he’s been there and done it, so hopefully we can inspire a new generation as well,” he said.

“It’s all about bringing that next crop through.

“Even being at Donnington Boxing Club for all those years, I’m a well known face around Telford, and that’s what brings people on. I’m just like anybody else, if I can do it, they can do it.

“Hopefully that will inspire people and more importantly keep kids off the street and stop them getting in trouble.

“Boxing helps a lot of kids do that, so if we can help then that’s a success in itself.

“I was never a bad kid but I was cheeky, a bit naughty, and got asked to leave school.

“I potentially could have gone down the wrong road but then moved to boxing when I was 13 and it sorted me out.

“It taught me discipline. I was very lucky to have Andy McFarlane as my coach from 13 to 17, and he taught us right from wrong.

“That was the difference for me. He was someone I looked up to and didn’t want to let down, so it played a big part to where I am now,” Owen added. Owen is among esteemed company in the established and up-and-coming boxers who hail from Telford.

Liam Davies – a former training partner – is topping the bill at the moment, which Owen says gives him something to aim for.

“Liam is leading the way isn’t he and it’s all healthy competition at the end of the day,” Owen said.

“We’re all mates and know each other. Brad and Raheem are a bit younger and a similar age and then Liam is only a year older than me.

“We’re all thriving and want to be the best. It’s good for us all and we’re pushing each other on.

“Telford should get behind all of us and push us on.

“There’s a lot of potential and a lot of opportunities to be taken.