Telford boxer Macauley Owen has no trouble as he moves up weight

Macauley Owen (Queensberry Promotions)

Fighting on the undercard on Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions show at the Telford International Centre on Saturday, Owen beat Liam Richards on decision after four rounds.

However, the 24-year-old had to overcome adversity with a late change in weight.

"There weren't many lads around and available at super-featherweight or lightweight," Owen told the Shropshire Star.

"We called this guy in and he was also working on the day of the weigh in and he said he couldn't make the weight, so we agreed to fight a bit heavier.

"It meant I could eat all through camp and even on the day of weighing in I had breakfast, lunch and plenty of drinks – so I was happy!

"We fought at super-lightweight in the end and I'm planning for my championship weight to be super-featherweight, so it was two weight classes higher.

"I was still strong at that weight so I'm taking plenty of positives from this experience."

Coming into this fight Owen also had to overcome two persistent injuries – a cut to his chin and an issue with his elbow.

But the fighter, who trains at Box Smart Elite boxing club in Walsall, was delighted with his display.

"I'm really happy with my performance," he added.

"The preparation was difficult with the two injuries I had – the cut on my chin reopened too so we didn't do a lot of sparring for this fight.

"But we made the most of the experience and got a lot out of it. I dealt with the opponent very well and I'm happy with how it went. I have no complaints.

"I caught him with loads of shots but he's tough and has been stopped once in more than 80 fights. He knows what it's like to be hit with big shots.

"It was a weight I don't normally fight at so he's used to being in with lads who are probably bigger than me, but I definitely hurt him. You could see it in his face that he didn't want to be in there.

"He didn't throw a lot of punches back because he didn't want to open himself up to be hit. That's all part of the game."

Fighting in his home town for the first time in his professional career, Owen was joined on the card by fellow Telford boxer Bradley Thompson.

Alongside Liam Davies, Telford has an impressive crop of fighters coming through and Owen is hoping they can all push each other to success.

"It was class to fight in front of a home crowd and it was great to fight alongside Brad on the show – it's all about Telford and getting behind the local fighters," he said.

"Liam is definitely leading the way and there's some really good healthy competition.

"I trained with Liam and Brad for a long time. I've seen Brad grow up in the gym, they're my mates and we're still close. It will be class to share the journey and push each other on to represent Telford.

"Next I'm hoping to get out for the show in Derby in May, that would be fantastic.

"I'm ready to go. I have no injuries, no health complications and I'm as fit as they come. I'm ready to fight and as soon as that phone rings I'll be taking it.