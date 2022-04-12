Bradley Thompson hoping to catch Frank Warren's eye

Bradley Thompson. Picture: Manjit Narotra/MSN Images

The Telford boxer will fight on the undercard for Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions show at the Telford International Centre on April 16.

The 20-year-old is looking to put on a show and extend his record to 4-0, which will put him in the frame to sign with Warren.

"I got a call while I was at work asking if I had been training and that there was a space on the show," he said.

"Luckily I was training because it has given me the opportunity now to announce myself on the big scene.

"I am hoping to get signed but it's still touch and go at the minute, so I'm not really sure what is going on with it yet.

"I'm hoping to put on a good performance and prove my worth to join Queensberry. That's my plan – put on a good performance and hopefully they approach me with a good deal."

Thompson is the brother of WBC International Silver super-bantamweight title holder Liam Davies, who was also meant to be fighting on the card until injury got in the way.

And for Thompson, he has a role model to look up to. He added: "Liam is paving the way. It's good to have him around and he's someone to look up to and follow.

"We're always in the gym together and learning off each other. We have a really good bond, we're very close brothers."

On April 16, Thompson will fight Spaniard Francisco Rodriguez, who has a 1-5 record.

It will be his first professional fight in his home town and the youngster is ready for his big opportunity.

"Camp has gone well and I've been training hard," he said.

"I've been in the gym since my last fight, so it's just been back-to-back camps really.

"I've been trying to stay busy and keep climbing up the ranks this year. I like to stay active more than anything, it helps to prevent ring rust.

"I don't know too much about Rodriguez to be honest, but he'll be tough and game for a good fight.

"From the clips I've seen I'm expecting someone durable, he's not coming over here to lose, but those are the fights I want, I don't want any easy ones.

"I can't wait for it. It's been about three or four years since I fought in Telford, so it's nice to be back in my home town.