Marco fighting to make kids proud

Mussab Abubaker Marco Simmonds will make his debut

The 21-year-old middleweight from Dudley only has two amateur fights to his name and has been inactive for four years, but makes his debut on the BCB Promotions afternoon show at the Willows, on Bath Street, in Willenhall, tomorrow.

Simmonds last fought at the age of 17 but took time off following the passing of his coach Mark Turton.

He represented the Wolverhampton City School of Boxing as an amateur and suffered one narrow points loss before following it up with a TKO victory.

Now, on his return to the ring and his first bout as a professional, Simmonds is fighting for his young family and children Marco Jnr, aged two, and Skyla Rose, aged one.

“I’m focussed on the future now. I want to be a success for my two children more than myself. For them to be proud of me is enough motivation,” Simmonds said.

“Being a father has changed me and it’s the best thing in the world that could have happened. It made me mature quickly and realise what’s important in life.

“I haven’t boxed in nearly four years, because of the pandemic and how loyal I was to Mark (Turton). When he died, it took me a while to get over it.

“I know he’d have wanted me to carry on and turn pro, so I dedicate this fight to him. He was like family to me and I miss him. Tony (Marshall) is my coach now and he knew Mark.

“I just want to take everything in, when I make my debut, and enjoy it but, when the bell goes, I’ve got a job to do and that’s to get the win.”

Joining him on the card is Mussab Abubaker, who is looking to extend his unbeaten record to six fights.

The 29-year-old won his first four by decision before making his return following the pandemic with a win in the second round after opponent Kristian Marrey was forced to retire with an arm injury.

He said: “It will be good to get back in there again, I’ve had a decent camp and I just wanted to get a fight in before Ramadan, so I could kickstart the year.

“I want to get a bit of momentum going and I’m hoping this will be my last four-rounder, before I make the step up to six or maybe even eight rounds.

“I’m learning, because I didn’t have much experience before turning pro (two unlicensed bouts, both wins), and I’ve been practising on pacing myself, rather than rushing in.

“It’s a good time to get myself going again, this is another goal to hit and I could do with all four rounds. My last one ended far too quickly.

“I’m normally been a slow starter, but I felt like I was catching him. I don’t really know what happened, after that, all I knew is that the guy pulled out because he’d hurt himself.

“I want to see how far boxing can take me and, of course, I’d love to go for a title one day, that would be very important to me.”