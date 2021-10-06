Undefeated Liam Davies backs himself for another title

After winning the English bantamweight title in late 2020, Telford star Davies has now been given an opportunity for the vacant WBC International Silver super-bantamweight crown.

Originally, undefeated Davies was due to face Andrew Cain before illness ruled him out, but now former world title challenger Dixon Flores is arriving in town as the pair face off on Frank Warren's card in Birmingham on Saturday.

"When we found out Cain was ill, I was just glad I was on the show still," Davies told the Shropshire Star.

"Then they asked about the WBC and it turns out this is probably a tougher test. The guy has fought for a WBC world title before, so it's a tough test and it pushes me in the right direction.

"I'm just happy I got this fight and it'll put me in a better position. I'm really happy to have a go at this belt because it will be my second belt and hopefully will give me a good world ranking and put me in a better position.

"I have to do the business and win it now. He's a tough opponent but I'm looking to continue my streak on BT.

"He's my toughest test so far and I'm expecting a tough fight, but I think I'll be too much for him. I'm too big.

"He'll try and take me through into the later rounds because he's been there himself. He's going to get the best me and it's the right time for me to fight someone like him."

This new bout means a slight change in weight for Davies, moving from bantamweight to super-bantamweight, but the 25-year-old is relishing the added 'energy' he is feeling.

"It's easier for me to be honest, a lot easier," he added.

"I feel I have a lot more energy and I can show the strength I carry. My weight is good at the minute because it's so soon after my last fight.

"I was meant to fight at bantamweight again against Cain, but this came at super-bantamweight and I wasn't going to turn it down.

"I'm really comfortable at the weight but not too comfortable that it's affecting me, I still have to make the weight but it's just not as hard on my body.

"If you're too comfortable you start thinking you can get away with things and that's how bad habits come into play."

Davies signed with Warren and Queensberry Promotions in June and has already had two fights under their banner – last fighting only five weeks ago when he stopped Raymond Commey.

The Shropshire fighter was keen to get in the ring regularly and build his name, and now believes he owes Warren for helping him take the next step in his career.

"I have to thank Frank because he's stuck to everything we said and he's put me in the spotlight a bit," Davies said.

"He's really helped my career progress. If I keep training hard the performances should come.