Prince of Wales prove to be the kings of doubles

The Hotel’s B team won the main Team Doubles title while Castlefields A took the consolation trophy on finals night at Meole Brace.

Richard Carr & Jade Jones won 21-9 as the Hotel beat Greenfields 5-1 and by 23 shots while the Fielders saw off Old Shrewsbury 4-2 and by 32 with Kieran Walker & Matt Turner their 21-6 best.

“We had two great finals played in high spirits - a perfect way to finish off our league season. Roll on the 2025 season!” said Tanners secretary Dawn Gray.

But first she has the league’s presentation evening to organise at Bicton Bowling Club on Saturday, November 9.

Tickets, priced at £10 and including a buffet, are available from her by text (07950-127171) or email (sec.tcsbl@outlook.com).

Shropshire’s top bowls league will be the first to start making plans for 2025 at a meeting tonight. (TUES)

Delegates from the 14 clubs in the Taylor Support-backed Premier League will gather at Meole Brace BC in Shrewsbury (7.30pm) to review the campaign that has just finished and also look ahead.

New ideas and possible changes to the play-off structure, dates for the 2025 league fixtures and venues for the inter-area and presentation evenings will be discussed.

But league treasurer Rob Burroughs will warn that only fines of £200 ensured the league broken even on the 2024 season to keep £1,500 in the bank.

“Breaking even this season, considering we have had two presentation evenings and two pool competitions, is excellent,” he said.

“The fines though have made sure we have broken even, and we can’t count on them every season!”