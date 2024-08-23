Price is right to be named new senior merit champion

Representing White Horse @ HUSC, Price is the senior citizen’s league’s new Merit champion after coming out on top of eight qualifiers on finals day.

He found the big green at Bridgnorth to his liking as he claimed the scalp of 2021 British Veterans Merit winner Keith Pessall (St Georges) 21-19 in the decisive tie.

“The final was played in heavy rain and Dave just edged out Keith,” said league spokesman John Palmer.

“Losing semi-finalists were Keith’s team mate Cliff Johnson (beaten 21-20 by Price) and Allan Gaut (Wrockwardine Wood, lost 17-21 against Pessall) and the trophies were presented by past league chairman Brian Williams.”

Gaut accounted for last year’s winner John Clarke 21-20 in the quarter-finals when the other scores were: Johnson 21 Peter Spragg 9; Price 21 Graham Turner 16; Pessall 21 Alan Hayes 9.

A trio of top-flight bowlers are the new triples champions of the North Shropshire association.

Cedric Bancroft and Jan Wakefield of Whitchurch League leaders Woore teamed up with Shavington’s Tony Chesters to win the title at Nantwich Park Road.

Eleven end ties played in round robin groups produced a quarter-final line up from the 15 entries on Sunday – and one knockout tie was decided by a sudden-death end.

Bancroft, Wakefield & Chesters raced to a 19-4 victory over Elizabeth Dudley, Richard Marshall and Jessica Marshall (Norton in Hales) in the final, having only just claimed the last spot in the last eight.

“It was a great turnout and I thank everyone who entered and contributed to another good day, and Park Road for providing a great green to play on,” said organiser Jack Hazeldine.