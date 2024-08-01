Shropshire take over final of open event in Liverpool

County No.1 Callum Wraight and Ifton’s Leighton Roberts locked horns in the climax of the Richmond Classic – and it was the Welsh star who came out on top 21-19.

With a place in the Champion of Champions secured, a delighted Roberts declared: “Absolutely buzzing to win the Richmond Classic comp.

“Competing with some of the best in the country and coming out on top makes all the travelling worth it.”

But there was no time for Castlefields king Wraight to be despondent as he then had to dash to Blackburn to contest Sunday might’s finals of the £1,000 31-up Alexandra Classic.

And he soon shrugged off any disappointment and weariness on a hot day by winning 31-15, 31-17 and then beating Peter Hawkes of Preston 31-21 in the final.

“In great weather a large crowd saw Callum Wraight defend his title and clinch his seventh win, beating the record of legend Brian Duncan in this well-established competition that attracts top bowlers from all areas of crown green bowling. Peter played much better in the final than his score shows, but that was down to Callum taking out so many of Peter’s close bowls with his lethal weapon of striking!”

Wraight, clubmate Rich Goddard and Adderley’s Chris Stretch were all through to today’s last 32 of the main singles knockout at the Colywn Festival in North Wales

And then tonight Wraight will be playing for a £500 first prize in the George Roberts Memorial at Rhos Park, a title he won in 2016 when he beat Welshman John Bailey in the final.

The two clash again in tonight’s first round, with Bailey the defending champion and the field of eight including Simon Coupe Wayne Ditchfield and Darren Plenderleithh, the last named having been a 21-0 winner for Hadley USC in the Mid Shropshire League on Friday

Two in-form bowlers won the day in the Telford Ladies Afternoon League’s Grace Howells Doubles.

Karen Herriman and league secretary Carol Faulkner were faced with a handicap as homesters as their club Bowring hosted the one-day competition.

But with both riding high in their team averages, Herriman & Faulkner marched through to the final – and then won it 23-7 against Janet Wright and Shirley Hadley of second division title chasers Edgmond.

“The competition was well attended and supported with a total of 17 pairs entering and playing on the day,” said Faulkner.

Semi final results – Kathy Lycett & Olwen Howells (Horsehay) 7 Janet Wright & Shirley Hadley 21; Janet Jackson & Chris Heighway (Broseley) & Karen Herriman & Carol Faulkner 23.

It wasn’t over until it was over for the new ladies singles champion of the Oswestry Bowling League.

Kirsty Over had to battle hard before getting her hands on the trophy at Llanrhaeadr on Sunday as 14 contested the title.

Bowling for Pentre Broughton B in division two this year, Over beat Joan Jones 21-19 in the final, having eased past Sue Rutter 21-12 in the semi-finals as Jones saw off Juliet Brown 21-7.

But what should have been a double competition day for Roger Candlin was not to be– the organiser explaining: “Unfortunately only one junior entered so, for the second season running, there will be no junior event.”

This coming Sunday Candlin will be at Llandrillo for the league’s Division 4-5 Pairs from 10am, entries costing £10 per duo to him on 07398 444248 by today.