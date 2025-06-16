Shropshire bowls round-up: Top three maintain excellent form

Bayley won again at the weekend as they eased past Horsehay 9-3 (231-155).

Ayden Smith led the way for the home side picking up the best result for his team - he thrashed Andy Garbett 21-4.

There were also wins for Reece Farr, Spencer Clarke, Owen Evans, Pete Grimston, Scott Harries, Chris Worthington, Paul Evans, and Joe Dicken.

Castlefields are the side leading the way at the moment they are 10 points ahead of Bayley despite having lost twice - but they have played a game more.

They thrashed Hanwood 10-2 (241-173) with a convincing performance on home turf.

Rhys Marshall beat Dave Turner 21-7 to record the best results for the hosts, while Simon Lane picked up a rare triumph for the visitors by beating Adam Jones 21-15.

Wrockwardine Wood are second in the division with a small three-point advantage over Bayley - they took on St Georges at the weekend.

Wins for Clay Flattley, Steve Broome, Steve Roberts, Rob Roden, Jamie King, Greg Smith, Will Childs, Martin Williams and Liam Stevens fired them to a 9-3 (240-148) win. The home side won the first nine games before St Georges put some respectability on the scorecard with three late victories.

At the other end of the table, Wem U S C picked up a vital result at home against Adderley in what was the tightest clash of the round. They picked up nine points following a tight 7-5 (232-174) victory, which now takes them nine points clear of Horsehay and four clear of Hanmer.

Ian Metcalfe thrashed Rob Hollins 21-6 to get the joint best result for Wem as Sarah Weaver beat Alex Lockett by the same margin, while for the visitors, who now just sit two points above their hosts, Philip Jones beat Tim Jordan 21-14 with a commanding performance.

A comfortable win for Burway against Meole Brace means they have now won six out of their 12 matches to start the season and they are sitting comfortably in fifth place on 91 points.

It was a disappointing evening for Meole who are 10th having managed to win three times in their opening 11 clashes.

The win for Burway 10-2 (232-177) saw them collect 12 points. Adam Dovey beat Tracy Bound to record the best result of the evening for the home side, while Julian Cooke beat Peter Griffiths 21-9.

Highley recorded an away victory at Bylet by beating the home side 8-4 (228-223) in a close-fought encounter. Jamie Taylor beat Grant Cooper 21-9 for Highley while Cheryl Caswell picked up the best card for Bylet with a 21-7 win.

Ifton were the other side to win away from home as they Hanmer 9-3 (224-165) meaning they travelled home with 13 points - the most collected on the night.