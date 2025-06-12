Surge in entries for inter-league championship

The county association’s drive to boost interest in the six-a-side competition for over-60s has paid off, but it’s caused headaches for the organising Shropshire Premier League.

“There are 13 teams entering, the most in a long time, so hopefully it should be a great day of bowling,” said Premier chief Rob Burroughs. “As I only thought we would get about eight entries, like recent years, the Premier League have had to improvise with green selection.

“As a result, the groups will be staged on the two greens at Meole Brace and two at Castlefields.

“The teams that top of those four groups will then go to play on Sir John Bayley’s bottom green in the semi-finals and final – and all venues, all are within 15-20 minutes of each other. “

The draw for the round robin groups is:

Meole Brace No.1 green (10am start) - Ludlow A, North Shrops B, Oswestry, Premier Blue.

Meole Brace No.2 green (11am start) - Tanners A, Premier Yellow, North Shrops A.

Castlefields No.1 green (11am start) - Tanners Ladies, Mid Shropshire B, North Shrops C.

Castlefields No.2 green (11am start) - Tanners B, Mid Shropshire A, Ludlow B.

“I wish all teams all the best of luck and I'm hoping the day will run smoothly despite the high number of teams and venues,” added Burroughs

“It is great to see so many teams entering, and I hope a good day is had by all and that you want to do it all again next year.”