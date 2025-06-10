Bowls round-up: County duo go back-to-back at Fleetwood

The St Georges-Adderley combination made it back to back successes in the Fleetwood Open Pairs to land the £500 first prize again.

After their breakthrough triumph at the Fylde venue last year, the duo – team-mates for Whitchurch League leaders Adderley – repeated the feat by beating Cliff Massey and Mike Davies 21-19 in the final.

“What a fantastic achievement, winning the Waterloo open pairs two years on the trot,” said Fleetwood’s Heidi Sutton.

The eventual winners beat Shropshire rivals Mark Parsons & Rhys Marshall 21-14 in the last eight and before a 21-10 victory in the semi-finals.

There was also a doubles near-miss on Saturday for Sarah Weaver & Dave Hanson (Wem USC) in the Owley Wood Mixed Pairs.

They scored three wins and picked up £150 when beaten 21-19 in the semi-finals by Rob Winnington & Emma Earlam, who lost to Greg Smith and Rachel Bennett in the final.

KGJ Insurance County Cup

Bowls ties don’t get any bigger than a rerun of the last two finals in Wednesday night's first round of the KGJ Insurance County Cup.

Sir John Bayley, winners of the Glynn Hill Trophy for the last two years, take on arch rivals and Premier League champions Castlefields on the front green of Whitchurch’s District Club (7pm).

The Bayley Boys, pipped to the Premier crown on aggregate by the Fielders last year, have recruited well over the winter but will need to be at their best if they are to stay on course for a cup hat-trick.

Non-Premier sides Newport, Shifnal, Woore, Prince of Wales Hotel and Sinclair all have sights set on upsets in 12-a-side clashes on neutral greens, the other ties being: Sinclair v Wrockwardine Wood (at Maddocks); Newport Hanwood (Chester Road men’s green); Bylet v Shifnal (St Georges bottom green); Adderley v Hanmer (Malpas Farmers); Burway v Woore (Bowring No.2); Meole Brace v Prince Hotel (Bicton); Horsehay v Highely (Bylet No.2).

Sponsorship opportunity

Sponsorships of bowlers who will play in the County Merit finals later this month are still up for grabs.

Finalists can be sponsored for £20 in a new offer from the county association in the countdown to County President Simon Fullard’s big day at Tilstock on Sunday, June 22 (11am).

“It’s a new exciting offer to be involved with the big day and there are still some players that can be sponsored,” said a county spokesman. “We can offer extensive promotional coverage for businesses through our various media channels, including our website – and you will also get coverage in our colour programme for the day.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your business at the pinnacle of Shropshire crown green bowling and support one of the players - full details from Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623 before Friday, June 13.”