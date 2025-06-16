Bowls round-up: Pre-Festival boost for Shropshire bowls king Wraight

The Castlefields king won the Ellesmere Open on Sunday, finishing on top of a 32-strong field at the one-day competition by beating Welshman Carl Pemberton 21-14 in the final.

And Wraight received the red carpet treatment at the presentation ceremony from Ellesmere officials after beating Ross Rogers 21-7 in the semi-finals while Pemberton was defeating homester Elliott Mochan to 13.

Most of the county’s raiding part arrived on the island on Saturday ahead of the main Festival action starting on Tuesday.

Some of the men were in an entry of 84 for pre-Festival Ballacashtal Cup at Castletown on Sunday and Josh Cotton (Wrockwardine Wood) lost 21-16 in the quarter-finals to eventual winner Colin Price (Dukinfield Central).

Highley Bowling League

The race to be crowned singles champions of the Highley Bowling League starts on Tuesday night.

Division One bowlers will contest qualifiers in the Mark Bennett Memorial at Bylet No.2 and Worfield (6.45pm scratch time) with four to progress from both venues.

“There’s only one qualifying venue for the division two singles due to lack of entries and that is Bylet No.1 green,” said league chief John Palmer. “The finals are at Highley on Sunday, July 20, the Mark Bennett Memorial quarter-finals to start at 2pm, and the semi-finals of both competitions at 3pm.”

Meanwhile, it is round of 16 time in the Ellison Wealth Management Market Drayton League’s Swire Cup on Wednesday, with holders Malpas Sports taking on Ash at Wollerton.

There are also five ties in the Lazarus Cup, which is also a doubles team knockout, and bowlers need to have played three league games to be eligible to play.

Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League

The fixture secretary of Shropshire’s oldest veterans bowling league has issued an urgent reminder ahead of Wednesday's matches.

John Palmer of the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League said: “Clubs are reminded that when a club has two home matches on the same green, matches should start at 1pm, not the usual 1.30pm.

“This may apply in league matches in the five divisions to Bridgnorth (always), Madeley Cricket Club BC, Shifnal and Squirrel (Alveley).”

It’s Charity Cup time on Wednesday with 16 ties and Palmer adding: “It’s the normal start time of 1.30pm, except at Bridgnorth, Newport and Donnington Wood, which have two matches and should therefore start at 1pm."