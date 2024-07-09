Whitewash can’t close gap at top

Wood picked up 14 points for their 12-0 (252-104) thumping of Horsehay at home, but Bayley won 11-1 (251-159) at Wem USC, therefore gaining two extra points for their aggregate win coming on the road.

Wrockwardine Wood had seven single-figure victors against Horsehay – Scott Moseley (21-2) leading the way from Martin Williams (21-4), Sally King (21-4), Jamie King (21-5), Chris Grocott (21-6), Steve Roberts (21-8) and Aaron King (21-9).

Rob Roden, Josh Cotton, Stuart Clee, Steve Broome and Sam Millward were also victorious for Wood.

Sir John Bayley were just one shot from recording their own whitewash at Wem USC as Spencer Clarke was edged out 21-20 by Darren Fitzpatrick.

Scott Harries (21-4), Chris Worthington (21-5), Reece Farr (21-6) and Scott Simpson (21-9) were single-figure winners for the Bayley boys, who now lead the way by 18 points.

Stuart Rutter, Paul Evans, Aaron Tapper, Dan Taylor, Tom Roden, Alex Jones and Ayden Smith were also victorious for Bayley.

A further five points back in third are Castlefields, who were beaten 8-4 (223-194) at fifth-placed Hanwood.

Tom Palmer (21-9) put a single-figure card on the board for Castlefields, but Mark Shore (21-8) and Dave Turner (21-9) led Hanwood to victory.

Darren Wellings, Andrew Jones, Glyn Wellings, Richard Lawson, Wayne Phillips and Dave Payne were also on the mark for Hanwood.

Fourth-placed Ifton were also beaten 8-4 (238-181) – going down to defeat at Adderley, who were led to victory by Chris Stretch (21-3) and Tom Killen (21-9). Gary Whitehall, Adrian Jennings, Ian Howell, Jack Hazledine, Angus Needham and James Lewis also won.

Adderley have climbed to 11th, while Bylet lifted themselves off the foot of the table.

Despite being beaten on aggregate by ninth-placed Highley, 217-179, the 12 shared games gave Bylet six points thanks to Rob Fuller, Sean Lockley, John Newey, Lee Bevin, Cheryl Caswell and Lee Bowden.

Dave Scriven (21-3) and David East (21-6) were single-figure winners for Highley, with John Heath, Danny Statham, Rob Burroughs and Simon Rhodes also victorious.

Tenth-placed Meole Brace were 10-2 victors over seventh-placed Burway, with Chris Jones (21-4), Mark Thomas (21-8) and Phil Lyttle (21-9) all recording single-figure successes.

Andy Wiggington, Dave Redge, Will Childs, Doug Edwards, Will Tarrell, Aiden Hughes and Jen Rogers also won, while Paul Williams (21-5) and Richard Lane replied for Burway.

And sixth-placed St Georges opened up a bigger gap between themselves and eighth-placed Hanmer with an 8-4 (222-196) victory.

Keith Wall (21-7) led the way for St Georges.