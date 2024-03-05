Clubs need to make up their minds at AGM

Delegates head to the season-defining March executive meeting at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club (7.30pm) knowing they have divisional structure proposals to approve.

A new rule passed at this year’s AGM meant clubs had until 48 hours before the executive gathering to make final decisions on new team applications or old team withdrawals.

And, with that deadline passed, fixture secretary John Palmer confirmed he was making plans to accommodate 36 teams in the three Friday night divisions, 37 on Monday evenings, 14 for the Dennis Lewis Thursday Division and nine for the second season of afternoon division action.

“John will be working closely with competition secretary Rob Burroughs to ensure all their dates marry up in what looks like being a varied and packed programme to be put before delegates tonight,” said a league spokesman.

Also on the agenda are match and entry fees, prize money and the league’s bid to relaunch its Saturday Division – in cold storage since 2019 due to the pandemic – with five clubs already interested in playing four singles-two doubles fixtures from 2pm.