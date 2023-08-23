Woore take step towards another treble

Ours again: Jubilee Doubles winners Woore A with the trophy after their victorious final at Newport

The reigning champions retained the Jubilee Doubles title to start the defence of their treble from last season with victory in the final at Newport.

But they didn’t have it all their own way against first division rivals and fellow scratch side Hanmer on Saturday night as they won by just five shots, 88-83.

Woore won three of the five doubles matches with Derek Wright & Wayne Rogers their best with a 21-8 card while Lee Peate & Alan Faulkner won to 12 for the Welsh village club.

It was even tighter in the consolation final on the other green at the venue, with Chester Road A and Bridgewater C finishing locked on 97 chalks apiece once handicaps were added on.

“Chester Road won as they won more games on the night (3-2),” explained co-organiser Jack Hazeldine. “A massive thank you to all who attended – it was really great to see clubs being supported by members who weren’t playing.

“Thanks again to Newport for the good playing surfaces and hospitality.”

Roy Davies & Mark Glover were the 21-5 heroes for the Roaders against the plucky fourth division team.