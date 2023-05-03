Shropshire’s first Greenkeepers Day is hailed a success

Bowls stock

And county association chairman Phil Scott, delighted by the response to the promotion hosted by Prees, has hinted there could be another one next year.

“There were 55 greenkeepers from Shropshire and surrounding areas who attended the bowling green maintenance seminar at Prees,” said Scott. “It was a great day and well worth the work put in organising it – and we will probably do another one next year.”

Promoted by the Shropshire association and sponsors Dennis UK and Sisis, the one-day event had proved so popular when first advertised that the number of available places has had to be nearly doubled.

The programme included talks on spring preparation of greens, grass seed selection, practical demonstrations on a range of topics and machinery, a question and answer session and complimentary lunch.