Shropshire quintet eye Waterloo glory

By Russell Youll

Five Shropshire Premier League bowlers were today (MON) trying to do what only one other had done before – win the Spring Waterloo.

It was in 2011 that Shrewsbury’s Colin Beaman won the coveted crown at the famous but now disused Blackpool green.

And not even current British No.1 Callum Wraight – also from Shrewsbury – has managed that feat, even though the competition has now switched to one of his favourite greens at Fleetwood BC.

He is part of the quintet who headed up the M6 to be among the 32 qualifiers chasing Bank Holiday glory, that number including three-time winner Greg Smith.

Castlefields star Rich Goddard had the dubious pleasure of facing Smith in round one while Wraight tackled James Wilcox of Leeds.

Martin Gaut (St Georges) was drawn against Highley’s Darrell Handley for starters while young Ed Proudlove, who bowls for Premier newcomers Adderley, was up against Steve Gilroy of Yorkshire.

Back in the county, the Tanners Shropshire League’s one-day Handicap is being played at Meole Brace from 11am, a consolation KO guaranteeing entrants at least two games.

Then tonight it is qualifying time in the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s new Monday Merit at Madeley Cricket Club, Sinclair and Trench from 6pm, with nearly 50 bowlers aiming for eight tickets to next Monday’s finals night.

Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

