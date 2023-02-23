Women won’t be allowed to join Shropshire seniors’ league

Bowls stock

A proposal to allow women to play in the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League for the first time since it was launched in 1976 was defeated at its AGM. But it was a mighty close call as the Albrighton bid was narrowly defeated by 20 votes to 18 by delegates at the Sinclair club in Ketley, Telford.

The momentous meeting was the last as league chairman for Brian Williams as he handed over the reins to Ian Evans of Madeley CC BC, while John Satterthwaite (Donnington Wood) succeeded Graham McCarty as treasurer but Graham Davies carried on as safeguarding officer.

Evans reflected: “I have had a lot out of the game over the years but couldn’t get involved before because of work commitments.

“I thought it’s time to put something back in now – it’s going to be a challenge but I’m sure I will cope.”

Evans is clearly in for a busy 2023 as he had already agreed to captain the Mid Shropshire team in Shropshire veterans inter-league championship in June, taking over from Peter Spragg.

Horsehay’s bid to allow clubs with several teams using one green to start some matches at 12 noon failed but most management committee proposals were approved.

They included honoraria being increased by 10 per cent; a £1 fee to go the host club from bowlers in the singles and doubles competitions; and the deadline for clubs to register their players cut from 14 days to 48 hours.