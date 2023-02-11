League hoping for a boost as Mabel bowls out

Shropshire Ladies Bowling League

That was the good news at the AGM at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club, when treasurer Mabel Finnigan retired after 30 years of superb service as treasurer.

“Albrighton have expressed an interest in rejoining but are waiting until their AGM at the weekend to confirm and Trench have put out feelers to their members as well,” said league secretary Lesley Winwood.

“A presentation was made to Mabs as retiring treasurer after 30 years in the post, with Pauline Wilson taking on the position of treasurer.”

Fixture secretary Martin Gaut later added that Prince of Wales Hotel were considering their future in the eight-a-side league with matches on Tuesdays and Thursday nights that boasted 12 teams last year.

Also discussed at the annual meeting were honoraria for officers and encouraging teams to return to putting on post match refreshments.

That winning feeling is causing a stir at Shrewsbury Indoor Bowling Club.

A second successive victory in a weekend friendly match – this time by 12 shots against Erdington Court - has sent spirits soaring for the players and captain Cynthia Hedley.

“We were at home to the Erdington Court from Birmingham in a four rink triples match and the Shrewsbury team, familiar with the speed of their own green, scored well, leading on all rinks for the first half of the match,” said Hedley.

“As the game progressed, however, the Erdington team adjusted and the scores began to close in.

“In a hard fought game, Shrewsbury did well to maintain their lead against the more experienced visiting side, winning three rinks out of four with a final score of 65-53.

“This welcome result marked two wins on the trot for the home team, the best winning rink for Shrewsbury being Frank Morris and Mitzi Harvey with skip Chris Ralphs. It goes without saying that my team are pleased with another win as some of our bowlers have only been playing for three months or so!”