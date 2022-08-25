Roden marks his return to action in style

Bowls

Having taken a break from the sport, the Telford man became a father – but he’s now celebrated his return to playing by winning a big money title.

Sir John Bayley ace Roden won the £500 first prize in the Bridgewater Open 64 at the Whitchurch club on Saturday with a 21-15 final triumph over Phil Jones of Nantwich Park Road.

Happy organiser Richard Proudlove said: “The Bridgewater 64 went ahead with great success and the winner was Tom Roden.

“There were six no-shows, but all had paid, and we will be doing it again next year!”

Roden, who has played in all three of the Bayley’s most recent Premier League games, came through an anxious 21-20 semi-final against Steve Rogers (Chester Road) while Jones just got the better of Mark Holden 21-19.

Quarter-final scores: Roden 21 Gerwyn Davies 13; Steve Rogers 21 Wayne Rodgers 16; Holden 21 Ian Wilson 9; Jones 21 Will Tyler 6.

But while Proudlove was enjoying his day as organiser, the team behind the Rhyn Open Trophy at Weston Rhyn were fuming after no-shows hit their qualifying sessions on Saturday.

“There are people in this sport really letting the game down,” said spokesman Carlos Rodeleia.

“We had three no-shows at the 2 pm session followed by eight no-shows for the 6pm session.