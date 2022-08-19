Notification Settings

Burway hosting Individual battle

By Nick Elwell

Silverware will be up for grabs at Burway Bowling Club on Sunday.

The club hosts the Ludlow Motors Ludlow and District Bowls League Individual Competition, with 23 players set to battle it out for glory.

The action will start with seven preliminary games before the first round.

Draw and times are as follows:

Preliminary Round -11am: Game A - Kiah Roberts vs Nathan Baker; Game B - Lee Wilding vs Andrew Stewardson; Game C - Graham Lane vs Nick Lewis; Game D - Ben James vs Jack Harrington; Game E - Steve Burmingham vs Jack Parsonage; (11.45am): Game F - Tim Jacks vs Sam Desborough; Game G - Ben Austin vs Ben Allen.

First Round - 11.45am: Winner of Game A vs Winner of Game B; Winner of Game C vs Winner of Game D; Winner of Game E vs Winner of Game F.

12.30pm - Winner of Game G vs Wayne Rogers; Len Lewis vs Tom Harrington; Harry Parsonage vs Harry Harrington; Kev Dovey vs Jesse James; Adam Dovey vs Liam Dovey.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

