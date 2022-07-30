Three Shropshire titles are at stake during holiday period

Bowls stock BORDER. WITH STORY. Pete Williams, left and Dave Jones, who are both members of Whittington Bowling club have developed a new form of Bowls to raise funds for Prostate Cancer Charities.. 29/10/13 PIC BY IAN SHEPPARD. Copyright Shropshire Newspapers.

But there are still three titles at stake, including a rare triples crown thanks to the Ludlow Motors-backed Ludlow League tomorrow.

They have attracted 11 trios to compete for it at Cleobury Mortimer with three preliminary ties due to start at 11am and the quarter-finals from 12.30pm.

Shropshire Ladies’ County Mixed Doubles is also tomorrow at Shrewsbury’s Prince of Wales Hotel (10am start) with the Lydia Wornell Trophy and a guaranteed £150 first prize at stake on the 50th anniversary of the competition.

Following that, a number of Shropshire bowlers will head into North Wales for the Conwy Festival, with county No.1 Callum Wraight spearheading the challenge. But today’s local focal point is Maddocks in Telford where the Mid Shropshire League’s Senior Merit was being contested by 25 bowlers from 11am.