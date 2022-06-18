Undefeated runs are on the line in Shropshire clashes

Bowls stock pic

Shropshire face North Midlands in the British Ladies County Championships while North Shropshire tackle North Staffordshire in the British Parks County Championship.

New county champion Cheryl Caswell plays for Shropshire Ladies in the home leg of their qualifying section three match at Hanwood (2pm) as they look to build on a 97-shot opening day victory over North Lancs & Fylde last month.

But North Mids, who entertain the travel party at Potters Green in Coventry, began their bid to reach the knockout stages in August with a 36-chalk success over North Derbyshire and boast some of the trickiest greens in crown green bowls land.

The experience of Marg Fray, Alison Cotton, Jackie Rutter and Lisa Pessall is going to be vital in the away leg after such dry weather in midweek is sure to have quickened up the surface.

North Shropshire Ladies are without a President’s Cup game tomorrow after beating North Staffordshire by 60 last month to top the three-strong table and be on course for an immediate return to the main championship.

So they will be free to support North Shropshire in their bid to move a step closer to the British Parks County Championship semi-finals with their own victory over North Staffs.

Hanmer and the Birches Head Hotel in the Potteries are the venues for the two 12-a-side legs (2pm starts) with North Shropshire sitting top of group three after an 18-6 win over Warwickshire last month.