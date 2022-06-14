Wrockwardine Wood defeated but progress on a technicality

The Wrockites went down by five shots against Highley in their quarter-final on the bottom green at St Georges – only for a miscommunication in the south Shropshire club camp about the rules of the county’s top bowls knockout to cost them dear.

“Highley caused a massive shock by beating Wrockwardine Wood, however they are now out because of playing an ineligible player who hadn’t played the required four games,” said a County Cup committee spokesman.

Premier champions Sir John Bayley had just as close a game with St Georges as they won by six chalks at Bridgnorth after holding off a fightback by the Dragons, who had three single figure winners.

Last years’ beaten finalists Ifton defeated Newport by 21 at Greenfields, skipper Dickie Jones declaring: “It was an excellent performance from the off to lead by 18 after the first four – and we had three more winners in the middle.”

Castlefields had a more comfortable night to make the last four as they beat Hanmer by 25 at Newport with 21-9 wins for Callum Wraight and Andy Judson.

n British Ladies titles aplenty have been won by Shropshire bowlers – but not the veterans county championship crown. Today a Shropshire squad travelled to West Yorkshire aiming to put that right in the 2022 version of the eight-a-side championship being played on four greens in Cleckheaton.

Shropshire have been drawn in round robin group one at Moorend and must overcome Merseyside A, Staffordshire and Burton to top the table and make the semi-finals.