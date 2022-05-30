Notification Settings

Wellington's Bayley club are hosting a double header offering a big prize pot

By Nick Elwell

A weekend double header at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club is among a flood of open bowls competitions just announced, writes Malcolm Fletcher.

July 16-17 will see the Bayley host a big money mixed doubles for 16 pairs on the Saturday and the Dennis Lewis Open, a singles KO for 64 with a potential £900 first prize, the next day.

Before then, Oswestry League club Cynwyd are running an open doubles on Sunday, June 5, while Bishop’s Castle promote the Roly Edwards Double as a one-dayer on Sunday, August 14.

BOWLS DIARY

SJB Mixed Doubles: For 16 pairs at £14 each on Saturday, July 16 (12 noon start). Winners to get £400 with full house, book with Michael Cooper on 07908-476654.

Cynwyd Open Doubles: Sunday, June 5, from 10.30am. Entry £10 per pair with £120 top prize. Contact Phil Jones on 07713-602020.

Open Pairs at Chirk AAA: On Thursday 2nd June, 9.30am scratch with 10am start. Limited to 32 pairs at £20 per pair. Prize money depends on entries.

Book with Meurig Davies on 07941 919649.

Calverhall Doubes: One-day handicapped KO on Saturday 4th June from 9.30am. £350 plus prizemoney guaranteed due to sponsorship by JNH Wealth Management.

Entries £10 to John Wynn (01948-662325) by May 25.

Dennis Lewis Open: One-day singles at SJB on Sunday, July 17, from 10am on both greens. Entry fee £20 and £900 first prize if all 64 places are taken, book with Michael Cooper on 07908-476654.

£640 Ceiriog Valley Open Doubles: On Sunday, June 12, for 32 pairs with £300 first prize. Entry £20 per pair, vacancy details from Megis Phillips on 07772-634108 to enter.

Roly Edwards Doubles at Bishop’s Castle: 10.30am start on Sunday, August 14, for 16 pairs at £15 to play for £100 first prize. No home bowlers, contact Wayne on 07794-152787.

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

