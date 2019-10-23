Worrying times for Donnington Wood

Donnington Wood, founder members of the Premier League in 1994, have already held an EGM and are now counting down to an earlier-than-usual annual general meeting next month.

New secretary Ian Brice said: “We have been experiencing problems within the club itself so my efforts have been concentrated on holding things together.

“We have had an EGM and all green maintenance work has been suspended until further notice.

“I am now arranging a very early bowling section AGM on Tuesday, November 5, at 7.30pm in the clubhouse.”