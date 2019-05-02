Sam Millward: No home help in derby

Millward takes his side to St Georges tomorrow on a big night in the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League when the top four do battle.

Leaders Sir John Bayley host defending champions Castlefields while second-placed Newport are at the Dragons.

Millward is delighted with his side’s start to the campaign and is hopeful the Fishes can pick up another good haul.

“We have a couple of lads who used to play there and it’s a place we normally do well,” said Millward.

“It’s probably the closest green to us in the Premier and one we probably play on a bit more often than others. It’s the same for them when they come to our place, I’m sure they do better there than they would at somewhere in Shrewsbury for example.

“It’s always been a bit of a local derby and we get on well with the guys there.

“They seem to be settling down as a side and it should be a good game.

“We couldn’t have hoped for much better so far, the three home games we have had we have picked up three good results.

“We got four at Castlefields, which is not the end of the world, and a draw at Wrockwardine Wood where I think both teams will be disappointed they did not win.”

Another big game tomorrow sees the bottom two clashing as Wem USC host Ifton.

Wem are still searching for their first victory while Ifton, sho sit at the foot of the table, go into the game buoyed by their win over Bayley last week.

“We’re not really looking at the table, it’s too early for that,” said Ifton skipper Dickie Jones. “Of the first eight games we have got five away so it was always going to be an uphill challenge for us early on, the table will be a bit false until 14 games.

“All the pressure will be on Wem for this one as they haven’t won yet. If we can get six winners I’ll be more than happy.”

New-boys Highley take on Hanmer. Hanwood play host to Bylet while Meole Brace go to Chester Road and Burway entertain Wrockwardine Wood.