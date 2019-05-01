Lucky trio given byes

Castlefields, Wrockwardine Wood and Meole Brace are the lucky trio in the 31-up four home-four away knockout that ends with the Arthur Land Cup going to the winners.

But Hanwood – beaten finalists last year – must do battle with mighty King George V, Newport have been paired with the Greville Arms and St Georges need to overcome Arkwright Town in south section ties to be played by June 16.

Meanwhile, in the six home-six away Free Press Cup, Hanwood have a first-round tie against Tanworth in Arden to be completed by June 2.

The team knockout competition is for clubs that must be based within 40 miles of West Bromwich.