Charlie Carvell heading north in search of more success

By George Bennett

Bridgnorth athletics star Charlie Carvell will be among those competing at the UK Athletics Championships in Manchester this weekend.

Charlie Carvell in action. Picture by James Rhodes
Carvell posted the UK under-20s leading time, and also a personal best of 46.17 seconds to clinch victory in the final of the 400m at the England Athletics Under-20 Championships at Chelmsford in June.

The 19-year-old represented Telford AC, and entered the competition as the number one seeded athlete. He then consolidated his success on home soil by winning the 4x400m relay in a leading European time in Mannheim, Germany.

Next month, Carvell will also be starring for Great Britain in the individual 400m at the European Under-20 Athletics Championships in Jerusalem.

Carvell has enjoyed a successful summer after previously seeing his progress hampered by injury.

The 400m heats will take place on Saturday at 3:05pm, with the final commencing on Sunday afternoon at 4pm.

The teenager will be competing against a host of experienced athletes at the Manchester Regional Arena Track.

Wolverhampton-born Matthew Hudson-Smith, who won two gold medals at the 2022 European Championships, and silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is also among the list of entrants.

Pictures by James Rhodes

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

