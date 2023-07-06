Charlie Carvell heading north in search of more success

Charlie Carvell in action. Picture by James Rhodes

Carvell posted the UK under-20s leading time, and also a personal best of 46.17 seconds to clinch victory in the final of the 400m at the England Athletics Under-20 Championships at Chelmsford in June.

The 19-year-old represented Telford AC, and entered the competition as the number one seeded athlete. He then consolidated his success on home soil by winning the 4x400m relay in a leading European time in Mannheim, Germany.

Next month, Carvell will also be starring for Great Britain in the individual 400m at the European Under-20 Athletics Championships in Jerusalem.

Carvell has enjoyed a successful summer after previously seeing his progress hampered by injury.

The 400m heats will take place on Saturday at 3:05pm, with the final commencing on Sunday afternoon at 4pm.

The teenager will be competing against a host of experienced athletes at the Manchester Regional Arena Track.

Wolverhampton-born Matthew Hudson-Smith, who won two gold medals at the 2022 European Championships, and silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is also among the list of entrants.