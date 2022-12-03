Notification Settings

Newport runners are up for the challenge

By Nick Elwell

Newport & District Running Club members Louise Patterson and Aaron Nicholas took part in a race with a difference as they tackled the daunting Sunrise to Sunset Challenge.

Louise Patterson
The event is made up of a selection of distances between 11 and 44 miles that must be completed between sunset on Saturday and sunrise on Sunday.

Mostly taking part on sections of the former railway between Madeley and Bridgnorth with the race HQ at Coalport, the runners had to complete as many out-and-back 11-mile laps as they could before the sun came up.

Nicholas completed three 11-mile circuits and was declared the winner of those who completed 33 miles, as he finished in seven hours, eight minutes and 52 seconds – almost 40 minutes quicker than the second-placed runner.

Patterson completed the half-marathon distance, finishing second of the half-marathon finishers overall and first female in a time of 2:43:20.

Athletics
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

