Newport runners are up for the challenge

Louise Patterson

The event is made up of a selection of distances between 11 and 44 miles that must be completed between sunset on Saturday and sunrise on Sunday.

Mostly taking part on sections of the former railway between Madeley and Bridgnorth with the race HQ at Coalport, the runners had to complete as many out-and-back 11-mile laps as they could before the sun came up.

Nicholas completed three 11-mile circuits and was declared the winner of those who completed 33 miles, as he finished in seven hours, eight minutes and 52 seconds – almost 40 minutes quicker than the second-placed runner.