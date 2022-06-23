Much Wenlock's Isabelle Price sets an impressive pace to claim Flyer spoils

Phoenix

Price eased to victory in the women’s race around the streets of Dawley, clocking the second fastest time for event.

The Wolverhampton & Bilston athlete crossed the finish line in 17 minutes 32 seconds, just eight seconds outside the course record held by Telford AC’s Claire Martin.

The race was the second in the DRE & Co sponsored Sexarathon Series and over 400 runners tackled the three-lap course that starts and finishes in Dawley High Street.

Price was followed home by Shrewsbury AC’s Lauren Cooper, who took second place in 18.00. Beth Tabor (Wolverhampton & Bilston) completed the top three after finishing in 18.13.

The men’s race saw Tipton’s Thomas Bentley claim victory by two seconds.

He stopped the clock on 15.22, the fourth fastest time ever, with BRAT Club’s Karl Welborn taking second spot as the duo swapped places from the first race at Lilleshall.

Oswestry Olympians’ Oliver Blake came home in third in a time of 15.43.

After the first two races in the series, 14-time Sexarathon champion Martin (Telford AC) leads the women’s section with a total time for both races of 49.59. Tabor (50.48) is second with her team-mate Lucy Calrow (51.09) third.

Just one second separates the first two in the men’s section with Welborn (BRAT) just ahead of Bentley. Another Tipton athlete, Martin Williams (42.01), is third.