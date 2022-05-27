Olympic medallist Sam Oldham to visit Craven Arms church

Sam Oldham

Oldham was part of the Great Britain team that won bronze in the team competition at London 2012 alongside Max Whitlock, Louis Smith, Kristian Thomas and Daniel Purvis.

He said: "I'm very much looking forward to sharing my unique story with members of the local community.

"My journey took me all the way to the London 2012 Olympic Games, where my team-mates and I won an historic bronze medal.

"Like all difficult roads there were many challenges along the way, some of which had a profound impact on my life.

"In many ways I lost my faith in myself, however, with the help of some incredible people, I managed to find peace at the end of my career.

"I'll look to share the lessons I've learnt, hopefully make people smile and talk about my hopes for the future.

"I'll be bringing both my Olympic medal and Olympic torch to show everyone and maybe even demonstrate some of my skills."