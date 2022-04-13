Busy few weeks for Telford Athletics Club

Telford Athletics

It starts tonight with an open track and field meeting at the Telford Stadium at Oakengates Leisure Centre.

The Spring Warm-Up starts at 7 pm with all entries only taken on the night from 6pm.

There is a limited number of events – including a long jump for under-11s, under-13s, under-15s and under-17, plus on-track events for 100m, 300m, 400m, 800m and 3,000m, with 75m and 600m for under-11s.

Wednesday, April 20, sees the first race in the Shropshire Summer Fell Race Season with the 35th Caradoc Classic three-mile fell race from Church Stretton starting at 7.30pm for anyone over 14 – with a shorter junior race starting at 7pm.

The Caradoc Classic is a race up and down the Caer Caradoc Hill. The venue for this event is the sports pavilion at Russells Meadow, Lutwyche Road, Church Stretton with entries on the day only.