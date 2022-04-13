Busy few weeks for Telford Athletics Club

It starts tonight with an open track and field meeting at the Telford Stadium at Oakengates Leisure Centre.
The Spring Warm-Up starts at 7 pm with all entries only taken on the night from 6pm.
There is a limited number of events – including a long jump for under-11s, under-13s, under-15s and under-17, plus on-track events for 100m, 300m, 400m, 800m and 3,000m, with 75m and 600m for under-11s.
Wednesday, April 20, sees the first race in the Shropshire Summer Fell Race Season with the 35th Caradoc Classic three-mile fell race from Church Stretton starting at 7.30pm for anyone over 14 – with a shorter junior race starting at 7pm.
The Caradoc Classic is a race up and down the Caer Caradoc Hill. The venue for this event is the sports pavilion at Russells Meadow, Lutwyche Road, Church Stretton with entries on the day only.
The third race on Wednesday, April 27, is the first race in this year’s Sexarathon Midweek Race Series with the Lilleshall five-mile race from Lilleshall Sports Centre starting at 7pm. Entries for this race are all sold out.