Star turn O’Connor sweeps the board in Shropshire regional finals

sportshall

O’Connor was the team’s top performer, winning all of his events to secure maximum points and the under-15 boys’ championship and also qualify to represent the region at the UK Championships in Colchester.

A total of 29 youngsters, many making their Shropshire debuts, made the journey to Solihull to test their skills against athletes from other counties with the under-11s competing in Fun in Athletics and the under-13s and under-15s competing in similar events in the Sportshall regional finals.

O’Connor made a great start, winning the speed bounce with a score of 82, a clear 12 points ahead of his nearest rival. His dominance continued as he took the honours in the standing long jump by 43cm, with a leap of 2.36metres.

He then switched to the track where he romped home in the two-lap race well ahead of the chasing pack to secure an unassailable maximum-point haul.

The Shropshire teams, selected from Shrewsbury AC, Wenlock Olympians & Oswestry Olympians, enjoyed competing in individual events before joining forces to form relay teams for their County.

With a year’s break through Covid the event was made possible through the efforts of club coaches and parents who supported their children whilst also acting as team managers and officials.

Training at clubs will soon switch from sportshall to track and field as the coaches prepare members for the forthcoming Shropshire Young Athletes League fixtures, the first of which is provisionally planned for May 5 in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Team members were – Under-11 boys: Henry Marston Jones, Oscar Adams, George Wood, Daniel Cameron, Edward Jones, Sion Williams, Jayden Janicki. Under-11 girls: Oriana Hayman-Bent, Elin White, Lilith Burgoyne, Meg Lister, Meg Buckingham, Amy Hayward, Felicity Jones, Halle Bunn, Emily O’Connor. Under-13 boys: Alex Poole, Ollie O’Connor, Harry Tidridge. Under-13 girls: Olivia Hayman, Connie Bridgewater, Ellie Lister, Roisin Ellam, Evie Pullen, Sydney Purchase. Under-15 boys: Elliot O’Connor, Archie Calloway. Under-15 girls: Ellie Williams, Kate Hotchkiss.