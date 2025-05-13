Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury's retained list offered up few surprises

We expected quite a lot of people to be leaving the football club and there's four really notable ones.

Starting with Morgan Feeney, I thought he did well in a Shrewsbury shirt and showed some leadership skills.

We know he's brave, he came off the back of a really good season at Carlisle and I think he's done well and he can be proud of his time at Shrewsbury.

He always gave his all, but moving into next season, it will be a completely different style of football that may not have suited Morgan.

Aaron Pierre has also left. He had a brilliant spell at Town when I was at the football club, he was one of our best players.

He had quite a number of championship clubs interested at one point, which didn't quite materialise for whatever reason, and then he bounced around a few lower league clubs before coming back to Town.

I think his performances have been really, really strong this season and have surprised me. It took him a while to get back up to fitness, but he can be really proud of his efforts in a Shrewsbury shirt, he scored some important goals and played with his heart on his sleeve. I know how much he personally loves the football club and loves the town.